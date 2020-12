BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was severely injured following a hit-and-run collision Saturday night in Northeast Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Page, the collision happened at Baker and Bernard streets just after 8 p.m. The pedestrian was reported to have suffered major injuries.

No description for a possible suspect vehicle was immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.