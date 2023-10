BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run collision on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP said the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. in east Bakersfield on Mount Vernon Avenue near Del Amo Way.

The pedestrian has suffered major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to CHP. Their current condition is unknown as of Wednesday evening.