BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says a pedestrian suffered major injuries following a collision on Niles Street in East Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision happened at around 8:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Niles Street. CHP reported the vehicle involved was a black Chevy Silverado.

The pedestrian’s condition was not immediately known.