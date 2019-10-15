Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in collision with vehicle in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was seriously injured Sunday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in South Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said the collision happened at around 8:30 p.m. in at Wilson Road and Larson Lane.

Officials said officers were in the area and saw the collision happen. The officers were able to quickly help the man who suffered major injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was listed as critical.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, officials said.

Officers were working to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.