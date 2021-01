BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision Saturday evening on Stockdale Highway.

The collision was reported at around 6:10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Stockdale Highway near Village Lane. Police described the pedestrian as an adult female. It was not immediately clear if she was in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

We will update this story as we learn more information.