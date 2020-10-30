UPDATE: KCSO investigating homicide on South Edison Road, near Highway 58

UPDATE (6:30 a.m.) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of the pedestrian who was found dead in the roadway on South Edison Highway as a homicide.

KCSO said the circumstances around the death seemed suspicious, so a homicide callout was initiated. There are no suspects at this time. Homicide detectives from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle east of Bakersfield on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on South Edison Road, just off Highway 58.

The pedestrian was in the roadway and was hit by a passing car, according to CHP. After the vehicle struck the pedestrian, they hit a power pole. CHP, Kern County Fire Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

KCSO said the intersection of Muller Road and South Edison Highway will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story.