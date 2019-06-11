Pedestrian struck, killed on Ming Avenue

Police say the man ran across lanes of traffic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a man was killed after he was struck while running across Ming Avenue on Monday night.

Police said the pedestrian was struck at around 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Ming Avenue.

The man was outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a compact vehicle traveling eastbound and suffered major injuries.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity.

Police said the driver cooperated with the investigation and it did not appear, alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.