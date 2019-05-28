Pedestrian struck, killed near Buck Owens Crystal Palace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the 2600 Block of Buck Owens Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened at around 4:15 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was running outside of a crosswalk when he was hit. He was described as an adult male, and will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man had major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with officers.

Alcohol, trucks or speed do not appear to be factors.

Buck Owens Boulevard between Rosedale Highway and Sillect Avenue were closed for several hours while police investigated. It has since reopened.