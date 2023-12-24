MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian died after being fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday morning near Mojave, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said a 61-year-old California City man was standing within the roadway of westbound State Route 58 to Tehachapi Boulevard on Dec. 24 at approximately 1:13 a.m., after being involved in a separate traffic collision. A 23-year-old man was driving a a combination truck tractor pulling a Hyundai westbound on State Route 58 to Tehachapi Boulevard, and suddenly saw the pedestrian standing within the roadway directly in front of the vehicle.

Officers say the driver of the truck was unable to take evasive actions to avoid a collision and struck the pedestrian, causing him to be thrown onto the ground. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on scene.

According to CHP, the driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision, CHP said.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is requested to contact Officer D. Hubbard of the Mojave CHP Office at 661-823-5500 during normal business hours.