BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Kern Medical.

The incident happened around 5:51 p.m. near the Foods Co. on Haley and Height Streets. The driver called it in, according to BPD.

Northbound Haley Street is closed in the area due to the crash.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.