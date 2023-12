BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was transported by ambulance after being struck by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Blvd.

17 News photographers were on scene when a pedestrian was seen being transported just before 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, after a vehicle struck them on Martin Luther King Blvd., and Houser Street.

Bakersfield police are investigating the scene. The extent of the injury is unclear.

Check back for an update regarding this story.