Pedestrian struck by train in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emergency crews have been called for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a train in East Bakersfield.

Crews were called to the the tracks at Laguna Seca Way and Oswell Street just before 8 p.m.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the pedestrian suffered injuries to their legs and will be taken to a hospital for treatment.

CHP has closed off an eastbound lane on Laguna Seca Way at Pioneer for Drive and not allowing traffic the overcross for the incident.

