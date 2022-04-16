BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian on South H Street and Isil Avenue Saturday evening.

When emergency vehicles arrived on the scene, they found an elderly woman with possible major injuries and began executing a trauma response. She was later transported to a local hospital for her injuries, according to a KGET employee on the scene.

The car involved in the crash stayed on the scene to help authorities in their investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.