BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Olive Drive Saturday evening, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Page.

A driver who struck a pedestrian on Nov. 18 at the Olive Drive and Victor Street intersection, ended up blocking the westbound lanes after the incident, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Page.

It’s unclear the condition of the pedestrian as of now; this story will be updated with new details.

The roadways have been opened back up as of 7:18 p.m. Saturday.