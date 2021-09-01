Pedestrian struck and killed on Taft Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian died Tuesday evening after being hit by a vehicle on Taft Highway, police said.

Police were called at about 8:48 p.m. to the 5400 block of Taft Highway where they found a man down on the north shoulder of the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The pedestrian’s name will be released by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.