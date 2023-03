BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed in south Bakersfield Thursday night.

CHP said a person was killed by a hit-and-run driver on south Chester Avenue just south of Ming Avenue. The crash happened just before 8 p.m.

The deadly collision comes less than 24 hours after another pedestrian was killed on James Road in Oildale.

This is a developing story.