Pedestrian struck and killed on Ming Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died after being struck by a car that fled the scene Friday on Ming Avenue has been identified.

Omar Juarez Renteria, 31, was hit at about 6:27 p.m. while walking outside a crosswalk, according to coroner’s officials and police. Taken to Kern Medical, he was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later.

Police said the driver of a dark-colored sedan did not stop and continued eastbound on Ming Avenue.

This marks the 20th pedestrian death in Kern County this year.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.