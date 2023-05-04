BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on California Avenue Wednesday night.

Bakersfield police said the fatal collision happened at the intersection of California Avenue and Real Road. Investigators said the driver was traveling east on California Avenue when he struck the pedestrian who was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk, just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers at the scene found a man down in the roadway with major injuries prompting firefighters and EMT’s to perform life saving measures. However, it was not enough to save his life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured during the collision and cooperated with BPD’s investigation.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the fatal crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.