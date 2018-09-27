Local News

Pedestrian struck and killed in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A vehicle struck and killed a woman Wednesday evening in South Bakersfield.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m., in the 1700 block of Cheatham Ave., near Cottonwood Road.

According to the CHP, witnesses say the woman was trying to cross the street, when she was hit by a car that was going too fast.

The driver took off after the crash, but returned a short time later and was arrested.

He faces a felony charge of hit and run.

The CHP says it doesn't appear alcohol or drugs were involved, but the investigation is ongoing.

 

