BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died after being hit by a vehicle in Oildale on Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Merle Haggard Drive by McCray Street, officers said. Authorities were closing Merle Haggard east of McCray.

The coroner’s office had been contacted, the CHP said.