Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Tehachapi.

The incident happened at about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Tehachapi Boulevard and the Highway 58 eastbound onramp, police said. The pedestrian was transported to Adventist Health Tehachapi, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

According to police, the motorist drove west on East Tehachapi Boulevard and failed to yield to a red light where the road intersects with the highway onramp. The vehicle hit the pedestrian as he walked north across East Tehachapi Boulevard in a marked crosswalk.

The driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said. The pedestrian’s name will be released by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Tehachapi police at 661-822-2222.