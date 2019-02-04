Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Central Bakersfield Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Central Bakersfield on Friday evening.

Police say the man was crossing H Street near 8th Street when he was hit at around 6 p.m.

The coroner's office identified the man as 64-year-old Prince Albert Smith of Bakersfield.

A driver told police he saw another car hit the man first and that car fled, but they are still investigating the collision.

Police advise drivers to be careful on roadways, especially at night.

"I encourage anybody who's driving, especially at night in and around darkened areas, to reduce your speed and be on the lookout for obstructions, particularly people in the roadway," Bakersfield police Sgt. William Hughes said.

Police add drugs or alcohol were not a factor for the driver.