BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Monday.

Police were called about 7:15 a.m. to the 3200 block of K Street and located a body. Officers were unable to identify the pedestrian’s gender or approximate age due to the severity of injuries.

Union Pacific police are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Union Pacific at 1-888-877-7276.