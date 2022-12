BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a train near Coffee Road Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Coffee Frontage Road just east of Coffee Road at around 6:15 p.m. for a report of an Amtrak train colliding with a pedestrian.

A police spokesperson said the pedestrian suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.