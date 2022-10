BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night outside the Frito Lay Plant west of Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Rosedale Highway at Judd Road.

A pedestrian was reported down in the roadway and westbound lanes were blocked for emergency crews. The severity of the pedestrian’s injuries were not immediately known.