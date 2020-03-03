Pedestrian struck and killed along Taft Highway, roadway closed both directions

UPDATE 6:50 A.M.: The California Highway Patrol reports the man who was struck by a vehicle along Taft highway has died.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man struck by a vehicle along Taft Highway, approximately three to four miles west of Buena Vista Road.

CHP said the pedestrian was struck multiple times by multiple vehicles and suffered major injuries.

At the time of the crash, it was dark. The man was walking toward Interstate 5 until he was hit by a pick-up truck. That driver immediately pulled over, called 911 and then saw several other vehicles hit the man.

At this time, the roadway is blocked in both directions until CHP finishes their investigation. Westbound traffic is being re-routed to Buena Vista Road, while eastbound traffic is being re-routed to Interstate 5, that is according to CHP Bakersfield’s Twitter account.