Pedestrian severely injured in hit-and-run collision in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after getting hit by a driver Saturday evening in East Bakersfield, according to police.

The department said officers got a call of a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Texas Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Officers found a person suffering from major injuries.

Investigating officers found a vehicle that possibly involved in a driveway at a home a few blocks away. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.