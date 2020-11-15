Pedestrian severely injured in hit-and-run collision in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A homeless woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in downtown Bakersfield last night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the accident happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of 23rd and F streets. The department said the woman had walked into oncoming traffic after stealing items from a nearby gas station.

The woman was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and is listed in critical condition, according to BPD. There is currently no description of the vehicle that struck her.

We will update this story if we learn more information.