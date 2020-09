BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that severely injured a pedestrian Saturday night in Central Bakersfield.

Police said the collision happened near California Avenue and S Street at around 8:25 p.m. The pedestrian was hospitalized with major injuries.

A description of a vehicle involved and fled was not immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.