BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian is severely injured after a collision with a sedan occurred on the 4500 block of Shepard Street Saturday morning, according to a release from Bakersfield Police.

Officers responded to a car crash Saturday at 10:25 a.m. where they saw a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian was then taken to a local hospital for treatment where they remain in critical condition, and the involved driver though uninjured was cooperating with the investigation, officers say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators say the sedan was traveling southbound on Shepard Street when it collided with a pedestrian crossing mid-block.

The 4500 block of Shepard Street will remain closed while the investigation continues.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.