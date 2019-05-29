Pedestrian struck, killed near Buck Owens Crystal Palace Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield police say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Buck Owens Boulevard and Sillect Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened at around 4:15 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was outside of a crosswalk when he was hit. He was described as an adult male, and will be identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with officers.

Police said Buck Owens Boulevard between Rosedale Highway and Sillect Avenue will be closed for the investigation.