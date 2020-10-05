Person laying in fast food drive-thru killed by vehicle: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person who was laying in a fast food drive-thru was run over and killed Sunday night in Northwest Bakersfield.

The department said the collision happened at a McDonald’s drive thru at Coffee and Hageman roads just before 10:30 p.m. A police spokesperson said it appears a driver ran over a person who was laying in the drive thru area. According to police, the person who was killed was earlier reported to be a transient who refused to leave and laid down in the drive thru.

A police officer who arrived used a jack to lift the vehicle from the person, but the person hit was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

