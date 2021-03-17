Pedestrian seriously injured in suspected DUI collision in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian is hospitalized with severe injuries after a suspected DUI driver collided with him Wednesday night on White Lane near Highway 99, according to Bakersfield police.

The department said officers were called to the 2600 block of White Lane just after 8 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Officers found the man suffering from major injuries at the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed as critical.

According to the police, investigators determined the driver was intoxicated and collided with the pedestrian who was outside a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.