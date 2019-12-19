Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by big rig near Buttonwillow

A man was seriously injured after getting hit by a big rig near Buttonwillow this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 1:15 a.m., 45-year-old Ivan Rivera was driving a 1995 Volkswagen Passat southbound on Interstate 5 north of Rowlee Road when the vehicle veered off the road and hit the center median.

The department said Rivera over-corrected steered the vehicle to the right, traveling across all lanes of traffic, into a dirt depression and through a barbed-wire fence.

Rivera exited the vehicle was was walking east along southbound I-5 to the center median. He then turned around to head back to his vehicle, at which point he entered the path of a 2012 freightliner.

The CHP said the truck driver, 38-year-old Alejandro Maciel, attempted to steer to the left to avoid hitting Rivera but ended up still hitting him, causing Rivera to be thrown back onto the right shoulder of the highway. He was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment.

