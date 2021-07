ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a possible hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night in Rosamond.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Page, the collision was reported just after 9 p.m. in the area of Matthew Avenue and 20th Street West.

It was not immediately clear what led up to collision. The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as we learn more information.