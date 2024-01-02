BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died after a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP first reported the crash at 6:34 p.m. on northbound Highway 99, just north of Olive Drive. Three lanes of the highway are closed, CHP said, and red flares could be seen to guide traffic past the scene.

Fire crews are on scene, according to CHP. The coroner also arrived at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Any other injuries or fatalities are unknown. Expect delays in the area.