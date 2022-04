BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night in McFarland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews were called to Sherwood Avenue just west of Garzoli Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. One person was injured and they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

A description of the vehicle involved was not available.