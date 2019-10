BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian who died after being hit by a pickup in east Bakersfield has been identified.

Patricia Vega, 45, was hit at about 10:26 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Edison Highway, east of Mt. Vernon Avenue, according to coroner’s officials.

The California Highway Patrol say the truck’s driver, Karina Quirarte, 25, was arrested and impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.