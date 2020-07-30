Pedestrian killed in crash overnight in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash overnight in central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD says the crash occurred on Union Avenue near the Jalisco Market on E. 8th Street around 12:50 a.m. BPD’s initial investigation found the woman killed was crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation and was later released. Bakersfield police say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.