BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle along Highway 99 just north of Olive Drive Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Monday in southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Olive Drive, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The pedestrian was found injured in the center divider, according to the CHP.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead.

