Pedestrian killed in collision on Highway 58 near S. Mount Vernon Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night along Highway 58 in Central Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported at around 8 p.m. on eastbound Highway 58 near South Mount Vernon Avenue. The pedestrian was struck by a semi truck.

Eastbound and westbound traffic is shut down and onramps to Highway 58 at Mount Vernon Avenue are closed for the investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.