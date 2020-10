BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead on Interstate 5 just north of Sabodan Street forcing a closure of southbound lanes.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just before 7 p.m.

Southbound traffic on I-5 has been closed at Sabodan Street and is being diverted to SR-166 for the investigation. It’s unclear how long the road will be closed.

Kern: Southbound Interstate 5 CLOSED at Sabodan Street just south of State Route 166. Traffic being diverted off at 166. No ETO pic.twitter.com/1GEtaM26sb — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) October 11, 2020

We will update this story as we learn more information.