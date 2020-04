BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed after he was hit by a train early this morning in east Bakersfield.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 8:19 a.m. at Edison Highway east of Morning Drive. The pedestrian, who died at the scene, was identified as 26-year-old Terrence Letrey Griffin.

The case is still under investigation by the Union Pacific Railroad police.