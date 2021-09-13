Pedestrian killed after being struck by semi on Hwy. 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a semitrailer truck on Highway 178, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Highway 178 has been reduced to one lane at Union Avenue due to the incident. Delays are expected in the area, according to Caltrans.

Officers were called at about 10:16 a.m. to eastbound Highway 178 at Union Avenue where they found a man lying down in the middle lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.