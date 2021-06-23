Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Bernard Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 9:15 p.m., it received reports of a pedestrian down at the intersection of Bernard and North Baker streets. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man suffering from major injuries.

The department said the man was taken to Kern Medical for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

In the course of the investigation, the CHP said officers learned that the man was crossing Bernard Street in a marked crosswalk when a 2009 Chevrolet Impala heading eastbound on the street failed to notice the pedestrian in the crosswalk and ran into him.

The driver of the Impala cooperated with officers at the scene, according to the department.