Pedestrian killed after being hit by two vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two vehicles early this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:54 a.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of 4th Street after receiving reports of a collision in the area. When they arrived, officers found two men in the road suffering from injuries.

The department said the officers determined that the pedestrian was walking in the road when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver exited the vehicle to check on the pedestrian, during which both he and the pedestrian were hit by another vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the first vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to BPD. The department said the driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.