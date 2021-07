WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian has been injured after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 155 in Wofford Heights.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that the crash happened at around 12:42 p.m. on the 155 at Wofford Boulevard. The crash is being categorized by the CHP as a hit and run.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.