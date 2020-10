BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night in Central Bakersfield.

The department said the collision happened at around 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Union Avenue. The woman suffered what were described as “moderate” injuries.

Police said they were searching for the driver and possibly a red sedan that involved.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.