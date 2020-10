BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle at Bernard Street and Union Avenue this morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the department said.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time. This story will be updated once more information is available.