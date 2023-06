CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian is suffering major injuries after a crash on westbound Highway 58 near Mount Vernon Avenue Monday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported around 8:26 p.m. when the vehicle and pedestrian collided.

The crash stopped traffic momentarily, according to CHP.